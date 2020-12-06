Misbah says not being allowed to train hurt Pakistan's preparations in NZ

Not being allowed to train in its managed isolation in Christchurch has affected Pakistan’s preparation for the series against New Zealand, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said on Sunday.

Eight members of the 53-strong Pakistan squad have tested positive for coronavirus since its arrival, prompting the New Zealand health ministry to revoke the tourists’ training exemption on Friday.

“Top professional athletes require a certain environment to prepare so that they can perform at the minimum expected levels...” Misbah said in a statement after naming an 18-member squad for the three-match Twenty20 series set to begin in Auckland on December 18.

RELATED | Sarfaraz, Talat included in T20I squad

“While we completely respect and understand the New Zealand government laws ... there is no denying the fact that the implementation of certain regulations has affected our athletes, both mentally and physically...”

Misbah, however, had no doubts that the visiting team, currently undergoing a 14-day isolation period, would be ready to challenge New Zealand which thumped West Indies inside four days in a Hamilton Test on Sunday.

“...when we will leave the isolation facility in the next day or two, we will try to put all this behind us and focus on the challenge of facing New Zealand in both the formats,” said the former Pakistan captain.