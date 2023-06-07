Moeen Ali comes out of Test retirement for Ashes 2023

Published : Jun 07, 2023 13:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

England all-rounder Moeen Ali came out of his retirement to join the England Men’s Test squad for the Ashes Test matches against Australia starting at Edgbaston on June 16.

He was bought in as a replacement for Jack Leach, who sustained a low back stress fracture.

Ali, 35, who retired from Test cricket at the end of the 2021 summer, reversed his decision following discussions with captain Ben Stokes, head coach Brendon McCullum and Managing Director Rob Key.

Moeen made his test debut in 2014 and played his last test against India at the Oval in September 2021. He scored 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29, and picked up 195 wickets with his off-spin.

Key said, “We reached out to Mo (Moeen Ali) early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign.

“We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign.”

England Men’s Ashes Test Squad:

Ben Stokes Captain, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood