Cricket Cricket England's tour of Sri Lanka: Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19, to be in isolation England suffered a blow ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka as Moeen Ali tested positive for COVID-19 and will now be in isolation for ten days. AP HAMBANTOTA 04 January, 2021 18:40 IST Moeen Ali will have to be in isolation for ten days at the team hotel in Hambantota. - REUTERS AP HAMBANTOTA 04 January, 2021 18:40 IST England cricket allrounder Moeen Ali is self-isolating for 10 days after testing positive for the coronavirus, the national team said on Monday, a day after the squad arrived in Sri Lanka for a two-Test tour.Ali is due out of isolation on Jan. 13, the day before the first Test starts in Galle.The England and Wales Cricket Board said Ali tested positive after taking a Test on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Sunday.READ: England squad clears COVID-19 test, set to travel to Sri Lanka for Test seriesPace bowler Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact and will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing.The touring party will undergo testing for a second time on Tuesday and is set to train for the first time on Wednesday.The second Test starts Jan. 22 and is also in Galle. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos