Mohammad Amir set to represent Pune Devils in Abu Dhabi T10

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who announced retirement from international cricket on Thursday, will spearhead the pace attack of Pune Devils in the ICC-sanctioned T10 cricket tournament in Abu Dhabi starting January 28 in 2021.

Pune Devils, a new team in the T10 setup, has appointed Jonty Rhodes as head coach. Among the star players, Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera is also part of the squad.

READ| Pakistan's Mohammad Amir quits international cricket

The fourth edition of the tournament will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, which hosted a number of Indian Premier League games from September to November.

Speaking on the announcement, Krishan Kumar Chaudhary, co-owner of Pune Devils, said, “We are thrilled to be a part of the swiftest and the most exciting cricket tournament played by some of world’s biggest names. With Jonty as our head coach and the likes of Thisara, Amir we are confident."