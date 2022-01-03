Mohammad Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday.

Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket

More details: https://t.co/RYLJ7gp5Ro pic.twitter.com/8PYAfaJlPW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 3, 2022

“Today I say good-bye to international cricket with pride and satisfaction. In fact, I have earned and accomplished more than I had initially envisaged and for that, I am thankful to all my fellow cricketers, captains, support staff and the Pakistan Cricket Board who helped me out during my career," said Hafeez in a statement.

“And, of course, my family who made big sacrifices to ensure I achieved my aspirations of representing Pakistan at a global stage."

Hafeez represented Pakistan in 392 international matches, scoring 12,780 runs and taking 253 wickets, besides also captaining the side in 32 international matches. He was a member of the Pakistan squad that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England and Wales.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said Hafeez was a 'wholehearted cricketer' who worked tirelessly at his game. "His game evolved with time, adjusting to different formats quite intelligently. Later in his career, he became a T20 specialist, where he was never out of touch with modern demands of this testing format. His batsmanship took a sprightly turn, nailing sixes almost at will."

“He has worn the green blazer with pride for which we at the PCB are thankful. I wish him best of luck for his future life and thank him again for his magnificent contribution to Pakistan cricket.”