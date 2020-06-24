Hafeez tests COVID-19 negative, just a day after being declared positive by PCB

Hours after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Mohammad Hafeez was one of the players to have tested positive for COVID-19, the all-rounder took to social media to reveal that his latest test has returned negative.

Hafeez underwent another test in his personal capacity and the report suggested that there was no infection detected. “After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe,” Hafeez tweeted on Wednesday.

READ: Seven more Pakistan players test positive for COVID-19 but England tour 'on track'

On Tuesday, the PCB had stated that total 10 cricketers and a support staff had tested positive for the virus and also suggested that the players were on self-isolation. But with the latest development, questions are being raised over the validity of the tests.

As per the schedule, the Pakistan cricketers are to leave for England on June 28 in a chartered flight. Even though players tested positive, the PCB CEO, Wasim Khan, said that the tour was on as per schedule. Hafeez and Wahab Riaz are among the 10 England-bound Pakistan players, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.