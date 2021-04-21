Cricket Cricket Rizwan shines for Pakistan in T20 victory over Zimbabwe Rizwan played a lone hand for his team with 82 not out as it posted 149/7 in its 20 overs and eventually won the game by 11 runs. Reuters 21 April, 2021 19:14 IST The Pakistan innings was dominated by Rizwan, who’s unbeaten 82 came from 61 balls- GETTY IMAGES Reuters 21 April, 2021 19:14 IST In-form opener Mohammad Rizwan blazed an unbeaten half-century as Pakistan defeated hosts Zimbabwe by 11 runs in the first Twenty20 International at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.Rizwan played a lone hand for his team with 82 not out as it posted 149/7 in its 20 overs.The hosts, which has not qualified for the T20 World Cup in India later this year, was always just behind the rate and could only manage 138/7 in reply.After being asked to bat, the Pakistan innings was dominated by Rizwan, who’s unbeaten 82 came from 61 balls. FOLLOW | CSK vs KKR Live ScoreOff-spinner Wesley Madhevere the pick of the home bowling attack with 2-11 from two overs. Craig Ervine top scored in the Zimbabwe reply with 34, but he was out to leg-spinner Usman Qadir (3-29), who also claimed the key wicket of home captain Sean Williams (9). Zimbabwe was without its most experienced batsman Brendan Taylor, who pulled out of the game with a stomach bug.The second match in the three-game series will be played at the same venue on Friday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.