Rizwan shines for Pakistan in T20 victory over Zimbabwe

In-form opener Mohammad Rizwan blazed an unbeaten half-century as Pakistan defeated hosts Zimbabwe by 11 runs in the first Twenty20 International at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Rizwan played a lone hand for his team with 82 not out as it posted 149/7 in its 20 overs.

The hosts, which has not qualified for the T20 World Cup in India later this year, was always just behind the rate and could only manage 138/7 in reply.

After being asked to bat, the Pakistan innings was dominated by Rizwan, who’s unbeaten 82 came from 61 balls.

Off-spinner Wesley Madhevere the pick of the home bowling attack with 2-11 from two overs. Craig Ervine top scored in the Zimbabwe reply with 34, but he was out to leg-spinner Usman Qadir (3-29), who also claimed the key wicket of home captain Sean Williams (9).

Zimbabwe was without its most experienced batsman Brendan Taylor, who pulled out of the game with a stomach bug.

The second match in the three-game series will be played at the same venue on Friday.