Mohammed Shami tests negative for Covid-19

Mohammed Shami has tested negative for Covid-19, the Indian fast bowler announced on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

28 September, 2022 14:40 IST
Mohammad Shami has tested negative for Covid-19, the Indian fast bowler announced on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

Shami had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Australia T20Is, and was subsequently ruled out of the series. Umesh Yadav, who was originally meant to undergo rehab for a quad injury in Bengaluru, was called into the squad as replacement.

Shami has also been ruled out of the South Africa T20Is.

Shami, 32, hasn’t played a T20I since November 2021. He had a rewarding IPL 2022 with Gujarat Titans - 20 wickets in 16 matches - and has been named as a standby for 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

