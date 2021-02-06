Mominul Haque century helps Bangladesh set West Indies target of 395

Captain Mominul Haque scored his 10th Test century and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan continued his good form with the ball for Bangladesh on the fourth day of the first match against West Indies in Chattogram on Saturday.

Mominul’s 115 helped Bangladesh set a fearsome target of 395 runs for West Indies. The left-handed batsman also breached the 3000-run mark in the format in the process.

At the end of the day, the visitors reached 110-3, with two debutants Kyle Mayers (37) and Nkrumah Bonner (15) staying unbeaten. Mehidy (3-52) took all three wickets.

Resuming the day at 47-3, Bangladesh declared its second innings after making 223-8 with Liton Das playing an important role alongside the skipper. Liton struck 69 and accumulated 133 runs for the fifth-wicket with Mominul to keep the visitors frustrated.

West Indies got a glimmer of hope when off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall struck early, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim for 18. Mushfiqur reviewed the decision in vain. With the ball keeping low, Mominul and Liton had to be watchful.

Mominul completed his century off 173 balls, pushing the ball towards cover for a quick single. This made him the highest centurion for Bangladesh, eclipsing opener Tamim Iqbal’s nine tons. The century is also his seventh in Chattogram.

Both Mominul and Das fell in the space of five balls in a bid to accelerate the scoring. Shortly after that, Bangladesh declared it innings to give them enough time for ensuring the victory. Cornwall and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican grabbed three wickets each.

Chasing the target of 395, West Indies openers — captain Kraigg Brathwaite (20) and John Campbell (23) — made a sedate start, before both of them threw it away.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan, who scored a century in Bangladesh’s first innings, got both of them in consecutive overs. Mehidy then claimed the wicket of Shayne Moseley for 12 to leave West Indies at 59-3.

With Bangladesh looking to close in on victory, Bonner and Mayers resisted by bringing up a 51-run unbeaten fourth-wicket stand.