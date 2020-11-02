Cricket Cricket MPL replaces Nike as new apparel sponsor of Indian cricket team Fantasy gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) has been picked as the apparel sponsor of the Indian cricket team for a period of three years. PTI 02 November, 2020 13:18 IST Fantasy gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) replaces as Team India's apparel sponsors and will reportedly pay Rs 65 lakh per game for a period of three years. - Getty Images PTI 02 November, 2020 13:18 IST Fantasy gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) has been picked as the apparel sponsor of the Indian cricket team for a period of three years.A member of the Apex Council confirmed the development on Monday that BCCI has inked the apparel and merchandise deal with MPL, replacing Nike."Yes, Apex Council has passed the sponsorship deal for apparel of Indian team (men, women, A and U19)."However the rate per match will be Rs 65 lakh per game instead of Rs 88 lakh that Nike was giving," the senior official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.READ| World Test Championship set to resume amid uncertain outlook While Puma and Adidas had earlier picked up the bid papers for apparel sponsorship, they didn't fill the bid as they felt that the deal needed to be reduced to one third from the original bid.Nike had a five year deal during which they paid Rs 370 crore from 2016 to 2020 with a Rs 30 crore royalty."No sporting apparel major was ready to pay that kind of money that Nike paid in current economic climate (due to COVID-19)."One of the major reasons being merchandise items being very costly for common public," the source said. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos