PM Modi: Dhoni has been one of the important illustrations of the spirit of new India

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who quit international cricket on Saturday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging his contribution to Indian cricket.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister wrote a long and emotional letter to Dhoni, thanking him for his decorated 16-year career. In his letter, where he addressed Dhoni as ‘Dear Mahendra’, Modi wrote: “You have been one of the important illustrations of the spirit of new India, where family name does not make young people’s destiny but they make their own names and their own destinies,” wrote the PM in his letter.

“Where we come from does not matter as long as we know where we are headed -- this is the spirit that you have exuded and inspired many youngsters with,” he wrote.

Dhoni posted the letter on Twitter, thanking the Prime Minister. “An Artist, Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone. Thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes,” he tweeted.

In his long letter, Modi wrote: “No matter what hairstyle you sported, your calm head remained the same in victory or defeat, which is very important for every youth,” he said referring to different hair cuts that Dhoni made famous after sporting an eye-catching long mane at the beginning of his career."

Calling him one of the greatest captains, Modi wrote, “Your dependability in tough situations and your style of finishing matches, particularly the 2011 World Cup final will forever be etched in the public memory for generations.”

“The correct way to assess your impact is as phenomenon.”

The 39-year-old stumper-batsman was widely considered a game-changer in international cricket and earned widespread respect for his foresight on the cricket field, which made punts look like well thought out strategy. “Rising from humble beginnings in a small town, you burst onto the national scene, made a name for yourself and most importantly, made India proud,” Modi wrote.

Ever since his international debut in 2004, Dhoni has served the game with dedication - helping India win World Cup in 2011, World T20 in 2007 and Champions Trophy in 2013.