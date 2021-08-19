Apex Council members request MCA president to call an emergent meeting

At least eight apex council members of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) have written to president Vijay Patil requesting him to call an emergent meeting to resolve several cricketing matters.

In a letter to the association president Patil - which Sportstar has access to - the apex council members have listed out agendas, including a demand to have a standard process for finalisation of all contracts for coaches, selectors and support staff.

The letter signed by Jagish Achrekar, Unmesh Khanvilkar, Ajinkya Naik, Gaurav Payyade, Abhay Hadap, Kaushik Godbole, Nadim Memon and Kiran Powar also stated that the proposed U-19 boot camp in Saphale should be called off and should be held at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Academy at BKC in Mumbai.

“Our association has announced that at BKC we have created a world class indoor cricket academy. If we hold boot camp anywhere outside Mumbai or even at other places, the BKC facility, it will hurt the association in more than one way as explained,” the letter said.

“1. Our facility will be wasted. 2. Additional unnecessary expenses will be spent. 3. We shall be paying salary etc. to indoor staff unnecessarily . 4. MCA indoor facility can’t be compared with any facility. 5. It will strengthen the hands of MMRDA who has given the notice to vacate the indoor cricket academy facilities alleging commercial use, if the indoor academy does not use the academy particularly in the rainy season.”

The other agenda is to resolve the “violation of Mumbai Cricket Association constitution by secretary” and the object is to follow the constitution in letter and spirit.

There are demands to give apex council members due responsibility to head various standing committees and also the rectified minutes of the apex council meeting on June 11 should be provided.

The letter also suggested that “it is necessary to have the CEO in the association to perform day to day activities.”