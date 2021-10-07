Selector Yalvigi alleges misconduct by MCA apex council member Kiran Powar

Anand Yalvigi, a Mumbai senior selector, has complained to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil, against Kiran Powar, players’ representative in the apex council, for threatening to select certain players and using foul language.

In an email to Patil on Thursday, accessed by Sportstar, Yalvigi has alleged Powar of attempting to pressurise the selectors to pick certain players from “his club Goregaon Sports Club” for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“His tone and language was atrocious and unparliamentary. He threatened all the selection committee members of dire consequences if the player is not selected. It was shocking and disgraceful to see a former player use such language and pressurise a senior selector of Mumbai,” Yalvigi wrote in the email.

Yalvigi has allegedly added the “verbatim transcript” of the conversation with Powar.

“Such calls are disturbing and demotivating. If such things continue, I can only say ‘God help Mumbai Cricket’. I sincerely hope such things shouldn’t be tolerated and strictest action should be taken to avoid any further embarrassment, Yalvigi concluded.

“I have spoken to all my colleagues and they are of the same opinion too. Looking forward to your support and intervention at the earliest, sir.”

Neither Patil nor Powar responded to attempts made to reach them for their views on the subject.

The senior selection committee and the apex council have been at loggerheads since the last season. After the curtailed 2020-21 season, all members except chief selector Salil Ankola had complained to former MCA chief Sharad Pawar against office-bearers for trying to influence selection.

All the selectors, barring Ankola, were replaced for the forthcoming season. But Yalvigi’s email has reopened the pandora’s box ahead of the season.