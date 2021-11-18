MCA chief meets Mumbai senior team, felicitates Rahane

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil met Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday and felicitated him at the Bandra Kurla Complex on Thursday.

Rahane, who will be captaining India for the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, has been training at the MCA facility for the last few days as part of the Indian Test camp. Patil gave Rahane a bouquet in presence of other MCA officials and Mumbai head coach Amol Muzumdar.

Patil also had a word with the Mumbai senior team, which is also training at the facility, ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins next month. The MCA chief had a word of encouragement for the team members and also spoke to Muzumdar.