Mumbai Cricket Association to celebrate Madhav Mantri centenary

To honour former Mumbai captain and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Madhav Mantri, the MCA apex council has decided to organise a Madhav Mantri Centerary Tournament and a function to mark the late stalwart’s centenary year. Mantri died aged 92 in May 2014.

The apex council, during its marathon meeting on Saturday, finalised a memorial league tournament from Divisions C to G. While the lower divisions will compete in the Mantri memorial tournament, the higher division teams will vie for the honours in the Talim Shield one-day tournament from Oct. 9.

The Talim Shield will kickstart the local season which was delayed due to the pandemic. It also means that the Kanga League, deferred due to the COVID-19 restrictions, is all but cancelled for the second season in succession.

The proposed Mantri centenary, to be held on October 29, will have legendary batsman G.R. Viswanath as the guest of honour in the presence of former MCA chief Sharad Pawar.

The function will also witness handing over the hospitality box to former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, Mantri’s nephew and unveiling the Dilip Vengsarkar North Stand at the Wankhede Stadium as a tribute to Vengsarkar’s contribution to Mumbai cricket.