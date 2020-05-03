MCA apex council member donates food to struggling groundsmen

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) apex council member Vihang Sarnaik has come to the aid of groundsmen whose livelihood had been affected due to the lockdown.

“Today, I tried my best to support Malis and groundsmen who take care of the cricket maidans in Mumbai, with food items sustainable for a month. This is a small effort I felt I should make as a cricket lover and I hope it brings some relief to these individuals and their families,” Sarnaik tweeted.

‘The backbone’

Sarnaik said it was his responsibility to help these groundsmen. “These groundsmen are the backbone and the most integral part of any cricket maidan in Mumbai. Most of these malis live on the grounds itself as their income is generated from matches and tournaments organised here. Its important we stand by them in these tough times,” Sarnaik said.

“I have tried providing food for 40 to 45 groundsmen, who look after the facilities in South Mumbai as well as Central Mumbai (Matunga),” Sarnaik said.