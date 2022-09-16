Mumbai Indians appoints Mark Boucher as head coach

Mumbai Indians on Friday announced the appointment of South African legend, the record-holding wicket-keeper Mark Boucher as its head coach starting with the Indian Premier League 2023.

“It is an honor and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit,” Boucher said.

Boucher holds the record for the most Test dismissals by a wicket-keeper. Post-retirement he took over as coach for Titans, a cricket franchise in South Africa, and led them to five domestic titles

He is currently the coach of South African team, but earlier this week, he announced that the T20 World Cup in Australia will be his last assignment In 2019, Boucher was appointed Proteas’ head coach where he enjoyed success with 11 Test wins, 12 ODI and 23 T20I victories.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Earlier this week, Mumbai Indians rejigged its coaching roles with Mahela Jayawardene being promoted as the Global Head of Performance, while Zaheer Khan was appointed the Global Head of Cricket Development.

The five-time champion side had a disastrous outing in the previous edition of the IPL, finishing at the bottom of the table.