Cricket

MI Cape Town appoints Katich as head coach, Amla to join as batting coach

MI Cape Town on Thursday announced the appointment of Simon Katich as the team’s head coach.

Team Sportstar
15 September, 2022 11:45 IST
15 September, 2022 11:45 IST
File image of Simon Katich.

File image of Simon Katich. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT

MI Cape Town on Thursday announced the appointment of Simon Katich as the team’s head coach.

MI Cape Town on Thursday announced the appointment of Simon Katich as the team’s head coach.

South African batter Hashim Amla will assume the role of batting coach.

“It is an absolute honour to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town. It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture. I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart.” Simon Katich said.

Current Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment will take on the additional role as fielding coach and former South African player and domestic coach Robin Peterson will be the team General Manager.

MI Cape Town has so far announced the signing of five players -- Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.

The tournament is scheduled to be played from January to February. 

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Time for KL Rahul to bat faster and not longer?

Rohit Sharma: Indian squad is 95 per cent settled, small changes needed

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us