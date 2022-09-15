MI Cape Town on Thursday announced the appointment of Simon Katich as the team’s head coach.

South African batter Hashim Amla will assume the role of batting coach.

“It is an absolute honour to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town. It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture. I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart.” Simon Katich said.

Current Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment will take on the additional role as fielding coach and former South African player and domestic coach Robin Peterson will be the team General Manager.

MI Cape Town has so far announced the signing of five players -- Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.

The tournament is scheduled to be played from January to February.