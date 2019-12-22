Mumbai Indians recruit Chris Lynn's 94 helps Heat rout Sixers in BBL clash

Skipper Chris Lynn scored a rapid 94 as Brisbane Heat got up and running in the Big Bash League with a 48-run drubbing of Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Sunday.

Heat was in need of a lift after losing its opening two matches and captain Lynn ignited its campaign with a brutal knock, smashing 11 of the 35 balls he faced for six and hitting a further four boundaries.

Lynn's innings inspired Brisbane to its joint-highest score in Big Bash history, while Matt Renshaw struck an unbeaten 60 from 39 deliveries in an imposing total of 209-4, which proved to be more than enough.

Mitchell Swepson took 2-27 in an impressive all-round display from Darren Lehmann's side. James Vince top scored for the Sixers with 39 as it suffered a second defeat from three matches.

Sydney could only post 161-7 in their run chase - the Heat bowling with good discipline and variation in a comfortable win.

LETHAL LYNN LEAVES SIXERS SHELLSHOCKED

Three days after being picked up in the IPL Auction by the Mumbai Indians, Lynn produced a master-class of clean striking, putting the Sixers attack to the sword after arriving at the crease when Sean Abbott removed Max Bryant with his first ball in the second over.

The Brisbane captain fell for single figures in his first two knocks of the 2019-20 Big Bash but flexed his muscles in an extraordinary knock.

Lynn was relentless, keeping the crowd on their toes with a barrage of huge sixes, hitting straight down the ground and to leg, reaching his half-century off only 20 balls with a massive maximum off Tom Curran. The explosive opener also became the first batsman to reach 2000 runs in the Big Bash.

He holed out to Ben Manenti while attempting to reach his century with another six, but Renshaw dished out more punishment, hitting three maximums to get the Heat over the 200 mark.

SIXERS STUTTER IN REPLY

Sixers was 61-2 in the ninth over when Zahir Khan had the dangerous Josh Philippe stumped.

Vince showed his class with a brisk 39 before falling to Swepson and Moises Henriques clattered Ben Cutting onto the roof prior to top-edging Ben Laughlin to wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson.

Swepson had his second wicket when Curran's attempted ramp went straight to Lynn at short man, leaving Sydney 100-5 in the 14th over.

The Heat attack continued to bowl with excellent variation, keeping the run rate down as the wickets carried on tumbling.

Abbott made an unbeaten 22 in a late cameo, but the game was long since over with the Sixers falling well short of its target.