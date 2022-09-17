MI Emirates announces Shane Bond as head coach

MI Emirates on Saturday announced the appointment of Shane Bond as the new head coach, in addition to his current role as bowling coach of Mumbai Indians.

“It’s a privilege to be appointed the Head Coach of MI Emirates. It’s always exciting to build a new team and I’m looking forward to furthering the MI legacy and inspiring our players to take the game to new heights,” said Bond.

The coaching team includes current Mumbai Indians talent scouts, Parthiv Patel and Vinay Kumar who will debut as coaches – Parthiv Patel as batting Coach, Vinay Kumar as bowling coach and former MI all-rounder James Franklin as fielding coach.

In addition, Robin Singh, with his vast experience in UAE cricket, will be General Manager, Cricket, MI Emirates.

Mr. Akash M. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, “I welcome Shane, Robin, Parthiv, Vinay and James to their new roles in MI Emirates. Having been an integral part of MI for various periods of time, the coaching team is exceptionally well-versed in the values that make MI what it is. I’m sure they would be able to build MI Emirates as a team that attracts the love of passionate MI fans.”