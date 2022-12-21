Cricket

Mumbai Indians scout Vinay Kumar inaugurates MI Junior

The tournament will see more than 200 school teams across Maharashtra participating in three different categories.

Team Sportstar
21 December, 2022 21:07 IST
Mumbai Indians will conduct the annual tournament in association with the Mumbai Cricket Association, the Maharashtra Cricket Association and the Vidarbha Cricket Association.

Vinay Kumar, the former Test cricketer who is now a part of the Mumbai Indians scouting team, inaugurated the Mumbai leg MI Junior, an inter-school cricket tournament for boys and girls, at Cross Maidan on Wednesday.

“As a professional athlete, I understand the importance of having a competitive setup and platform in your initial years to test yourself amongst the best talent and showcase your skills to get better constantly,” Vinay said after the event.

Ranji Trophy: Mulani reduces Hyderabad to 173 for 6 after Mumbai declares 1st innings on 651

“MI Junior is an exciting inter school platform that will allow kids to play more games and continue to develop their craft.”

The tournament will see more than 200 school teams across Maharashtra participating in three different categories. While the boys will compete in two categories, under-14 and under-16, the girls will vie for honours in under-15 section.

Mumbai Indians will conduct the annual tournament in association with the Mumbai Cricket Association, the Maharashtra Cricket Association and the Vidarbha Cricket Association. The Mumbai leg will be played at maidans across south Mumbai, synonymous with the city’s rich cricketing legacy.

