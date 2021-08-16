Cricket Cricket Mumbai tour of Oman: Shams Mulani to lead Mumbai; Jaiswal, Dube included in the side The Mumbai team will travel to Muscat to feature in three T20s and as many one-dayers as part of its pre-season programme. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 16 August, 2021 17:49 IST FILE PHOTO: Mumbai's Shams Mulani in action. - The Hindu Team Sportstar MUMBAI 16 August, 2021 17:49 IST Shams Mulani will lead the Mumbai team for its tour of Oman. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), on Monday, confirmed that the team will travel to Muscat to feature in three T20s and as many one-dayers as part of its pre-season programme. While some of the senior players will be unavailable due to national duty or the Indian Premier League, all-rounder Shivam Dube and youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal - who have played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL - will travel to Muscat with the team.READ: Roach steers West Indies to dramatic win over PakistanSources have confirmed that Dube and Jaiswal will join the Rajasthan Royals camp in the UAE after the Oman tour gets over on September 3.Sportstar had earlier reported that Oman Cricket had invited MCA for a pre-season tour with an aim to get some preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November. Oman is scheduled to host six matches of the qualifying round.The Squad: Shams Mulani (Captain), Aakarshit Gomel, Hardik Tamore, Armaan Jaffer, Chinmay Sutar, Shivan Dube, Aman Khan, Sujit Naik, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Sairaj Patil, Deepak Shetty, Dhrumil Matkar.The Schedule:T2Os: August 22, 24 and 26.One-dayers: August 29, 31 and September 2. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :