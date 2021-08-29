Jaiswal, Tamore guide Mumbai to win against Oman in first One-dayer

Half-centuries by by opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (82, 79b, 5x5, 5x6) and wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore (51*, 70b, 4x4) ensured spinners’ impressive effort with the ball did not go waste as Mumbai won the first one-dayer against Oman without too many hiccups.

After bundling out the home side for 196 in the 48th over, Mumbai reached the target with four wickets and 38 balls to spare in Muscat on Sunday.

When Jaiswal was dismissed in the 27th over, with 63 runs still required, Mumbai was in a bit of a spot of bother. However, Tamore batted sensibly along with the lower order to give Mumbai the lead after the visiting team lost the three-match T20 series.

Earlier in the day, a spin-dominated Mumbai attack justified the decision to field on a sticky pitch by restricting Oman below 200. At 115 for two at the halfway stage, Oman was eyeing a bigger total. However, offie Shashank Attarde (2/27) struck twice in four balls to put Mumbai in charge. Captain Shams Mulani (3/45) then stifled the lower order batsmen with his left-arm orthodox spin to emerge as the most successful bowler.

The scores

Oman 196 all out in 47.1 overs (Khalid Kail 76, Khawar Ali 52, Shams Mulani 3/45, Aman Khan 2/26, Shashank Attarde 2/27) lost to Mumbai 199/6 in 43.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 82, Hardik Tamore 51*, M. Rafiullah 2/33).

