Murali Vijay keen to enjoy his cricket at TNPL

When he is at the crease, footwork tangoes with timing, pure technique combines with flair and the gaps are found through the eye of the needle.

Murali Vijay, an opener with refined methods, declared here on Saturday that, “I will play this year’s TNPL and want to enjoy my cricket.”

The TNPL-2022 gets underway in four centres Tirunelveli, Natham, and two new venues, Coimbatore and Salem, from June 23.

For the 38-year-old Vijay, still fresh and fit, age is only a number. “Batting is all about core balance and stability. Then your stable mind and reflexes come into play.” he said.

Vijay, who has 3982 Test runs, has still not given up on his India dream. His eyes reflect his desire.

Yet he said, “I do not want to set myself any targets. Just want to play my natural game.”

The former India opener said,”TNPL is a gift to the cricketers from Tamil Nadu, particularly the youngsters. It provides them with a stage watched by millions. Then they can climb the ladder.”

On his absence from the cricketing scene for nearly two years, Vijay said, “I needed to take time off, needed to cope with some personal issues.”

TNCA secretary R.S. Ramasaamy and K. Shivakumar, Chairman TNPL, spoke on the occasion. CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan was present at the function conducted at the VAP Hall in the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports English and Tamil, and VOOT - TNPL has a digital partner this year - OTT platform. The entry fee for the matches will be Rs. 100 per ticket.

Interestingly, TNPL has an “Aspiration partner” Giggr.