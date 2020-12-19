Murali Vijay opts out of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy owing to personal reasons

Seasoned Tamil Nadu batsman Murali Vijay has opted out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy owing to personal reasons. L. Suryapprakash and Jaganath Sinivas have been included.

“L Suryapprakash and Jaganath Sinivas have been included in place of M Vijay (expressed his unavailability due to personal reasons) and K Vignesh (tested Covid positive) in the Tamil Nadu probables for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament,” a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association press release stated on Saturday.

Vijay, who featured for Chennai Super Kings in a few matches in the recent IPL, was among the established names in the 26-strong probables list announced on December 16 along with Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith.