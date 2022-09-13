Namibia has announced its 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia on Tuesday.

This is Namibia’s second-successive appearance at the global event after its impressive run in the tournament held last year in Muscat and the United Arab Emirates. Several key players from the previous tournament have been retained in the squad led by Gerard Erasmus.

JJ Smit, Stephen Baard, Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann and David Wiese will form the core alongside Erasmus. Wicketkeeper-batter Lohan Louwrens, batter Divan la Cock and pacer Tangeni Lungameni are the new faces in the squad.

Namibia will join Sri Lanka, Netherlands and the UAE in Group A of the Round 1 stage of the tournament. It opens its campaign against Sri Lanka on October 16 - the opening day of the tournament - at Kardinia Park in Geelong. It will then face Netherlands on October 18 and UAE on October 20 at the same venue.

Namibia squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephen Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.