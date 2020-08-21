PM Modi to Suresh Raina: Generations will remember you

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a special letter to former India all-rounder Suresh Raina hailing his contribution towards Indian cricket.

Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 minutes after former India skipper MS Dhoni decided to hang his boots.

In the letter, Modi wrote: "Generations will remember you not only as a fine batsman but also as a very useful bowler who the captain could turn to when the situation demanded. Your fielding was exemplary and inspiring. Some of the best catches in recent international cricket have your distinctive imprint. It would take days to count just the number of runs you have saved with your alertness on field."

PM Modi: Dhoni illustration of new India where family name doesn’t make destiny

Thanking the Prime Minister, Raina, posting the letter on his Twitter handle, said: "When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country’s PM. Thank you @narendramodi ji for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind!"

When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country’s PM. Thank you @narendramodi ji for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind!pic.twitter.com/l0DIeQSFh5 — Suresh Raina(@ImRaina) August 21, 2020

Raina represented India in 226 ODIs scoring 5615 runs with five centuries and 36 fifties. In the 18 Test matches he played, the southpaw scored 768 runs with a century and seven fifties to his credit.