Naseem Shah is 16, don't care what India think: PCB hits back at doubts over the pacer's age

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has been the biggest trend on social media for quite some time now, with some praising the youngster's pace and others calling him out for an alleged age-fraud.

Shah, officially 16, however, had the backing of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan, who told The Tonk that suggestions about Shah being older than 16 are “absolute rubbish”.

“You only need to look at his face,” he said. “He’s hardly got any growth on his face. In terms of that, people question it no doubt, just because of his age and the fact that he’s a mature lad and the fact he’s playing international cricket at this age. But the bottom line is he’s 16 years old and he’s playing. We don’t really care what India think.”

There were also screenshots of an old tweet, dated December 1, 2018, from cricket writer Saj Sadiq doing the rounds which said: "Highly rated 17-year-old pace bowler Nasim Shah who was signed by Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League has suffered a back injury. He is back in training and hopes to be fit for PSL4 #Cricket #PSL4"

There were also snips of an old 2016 article, where legendary West Indies fast bowler Andy Roberts calls "Nasim Shah" a 16-year-old.





Although, Pakistan lost the match against Australia in Brisbane by an innings and five runs, on Sunday, Shah, who lost his mother recently, made news for his bowling (hitting mid 140s km/hr) in his very first over and his dismissal of David Warner.

Earlier, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also joked in a tweet saying Shah seemed to be “aging backward”.



