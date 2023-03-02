IND vs AUS: Nathan Lyon surpasses Kumble to become highest wicket-taker in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Nathan Lyon became the highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) during the second day of the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

With the wicket of Umesh Yadav in the 57th over of India’s second innings, Lyon surpassed Anil Kumble (111) with his 112th scalp against India.

Lyon, the wrecker-in-chief against India in the second innings took eight wickets for 64 runs to bundle India out on just 163 putting Australia in command in the third Test.

The right-arm off-spinner took 46 innings of 25 Test to reach the helm. His best bowling figures of eight for 50 in an innings came in Bengaluru in 2017 on a turning track where Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped six wickets each in either inning to script India’s famous 75-run win in the second Test.

The 35-year-old is the only Australian in the top five list of leading wicket-takers in the BGT.

Anil Kumble sits on second number with 111 wickets while Ashwin in third spot has 106 wickets in 39 innings