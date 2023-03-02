Cricket

IND vs AUS: Nathan Lyon surpasses Kumble to become highest wicket-taker in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs AUS: Nathan Lyon became the highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy during the second day of the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
02 March, 2023 16:36 IST
02 March, 2023 16:36 IST
Nathan Lyon of Australia appeals during the second day of the 3rd Test Match between India and Australia held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Nathan Lyon of Australia appeals during the second day of the 3rd Test Match between India and Australia held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for BCCI

IND vs AUS: Nathan Lyon became the highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy during the second day of the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

Nathan Lyon became the highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) during the second day of the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

Also Read
IND vs AUS: Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev, becomes India’s third-highest wicket-taker

With the wicket of Umesh Yadav in the 57th over of India’s second innings, Lyon surpassed Anil Kumble (111) with his 112th scalp against India.

Lyon, the wrecker-in-chief against India in the second innings took eight wickets for 64 runs to bundle India out on just 163 putting Australia in command in the third Test.

The right-arm off-spinner took 46 innings of 25 Test to reach the helm. His best bowling figures of eight for 50 in an innings came in Bengaluru in 2017 on a turning track where Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped six wickets each in either inning to script India’s famous 75-run win in the second Test.

The 35-year-old is the only Australian in the top five list of leading wicket-takers in the BGT.

Anil Kumble sits on second number with 111 wickets while Ashwin in third spot has 106 wickets in 39 innings

Most wickets in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Nathan Lyon - 113 wickets*
Anil Kumble - 111 wickets
Ravichandran Ashwin - 106 wickets
Harbhajan Singh - 95 wickets
Ravindra Jadeja - 84 wickets

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us