NCA invites applications for coaches and 'Head of Cricket Education' positions

The National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru has invited applications for batting, bowling (fast & spin bowling), fielding coaches and 'Head of Cricket Education' positions.

The last date to apply for the positions is September 10 and the age limits for them has been kept at 60. The NCA let go of 11 coaches last year after not renewing any of their contracts.

This is the second big decision taken at the academy after it allowed applications for the Head of Cricket position, which has been under the helm of Rahul Dravid, since July 2019.

After the former India captain was the only one to reapply for the role, the BCCI decided to extend the last date of applications by a few days.

Former India batsman Sujith Somasundar currently holds the 'Head of Education' position at the academy.