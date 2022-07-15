Netherlands, Zimbabwe qualify for T20 World Cup in Australia

The Netherlands and Zimbabwe qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 after securing their places in Sunday’s Qualifier B Final in Zimbabwe.

The final line-up for the men’s event, to be held between 16 October and 13 November across seven cities in Australia, has now been confirmed with Netherlands and Zimbabwe joining host Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates and West Indies.

The Netherlands defeated USA in the first semifinal as Bas de Leede starred with bat and ball for the Dutch with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over the USA. In the other semifinal, Zimbabwe came out on top with victory over Papua New Guinea. The game was in the balance for quite a while, but in the end, Zimbabwe’s batting swung it, PNG unable to chase down their target of 200 in a 27-run loss.

The final groupings for the first round of the World Cup will be determined through the outcome of Sunday’s final. The winner of Qualifier B will go into Group B with Ireland, Scotland and the West Indies with the runner-up filling the final spot in Group A alongside Namibia, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.