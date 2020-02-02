Unofficial Test: Shubman Gill hits double century as India A secures a draw

Shubman Gill gave a good reason for India’s selectors to retain him in the Test squad on Sunday, scoring an unbeaten double-century for India A against New Zealand A in the first unofficial Test at the Hagley Oval here.

Gill’s unbeaten 204 (279b, 22x4, 4x6) and centuries from Priyank Panchal (115, 164b) and Hanuma Vihari (100 n.o., 113b) helped the Indians put up a much-improved batting performance in their second dig after their tame surrender in the first. The batsmen dominated Day Four and steered their side to 448 for 3 as the match was drawn.

It was a one-sided show; India A scored 321 runs for the loss just a wicket, that of Panchal. After Panchal’s dimissal, Gill and Vihari, the middle-order batsman, shared an unbeaten 222-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Forgettable outing

Mayank Agarwal, who will open alongside Rohit Sharma in the two-Test series against New Zealand later this month, had a forgettable outing in the game as he got out for a duck in both innings.

After a fine double century, Gill is likely to retain his place in the Test squad. The 20-year-old was also part of the squad in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, but did not get a game. He is likely to warm the bench in the upcoming Test series as well, with India having a settled opening pair.

The Test squad will be announced soon. The first Test of the two-match series begins in Wellington on February 21.

The second unofficial Test between New Zealand A and India A will be held at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, from Friday, February 7.