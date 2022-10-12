Cricket

Phillips shines as New Zealand beat Bangladesh to reach tri-series final

The hosts now face Pakistan on Friday, also in Christchurch, in the final of a series which is a tune-up for this month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

AFP
12 October, 2022 12:17 IST
12 October, 2022 12:17 IST
Glenn Phillips produced a man-of-the-match performance by firing 60 runs off 24 balls to drive New Zealand to 208 runs for the loss of just five wickets.

Glenn Phillips produced a man-of-the-match performance by firing 60 runs off 24 balls to drive New Zealand to 208 runs for the loss of just five wickets. | Photo Credit: SANKA VIDANAGAMA

The hosts now face Pakistan on Friday, also in Christchurch, in the final of a series which is a tune-up for this month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway struck half-centuries as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Christchurch on Wednesday to book its place in the Twenty20 tri-series final.

The hosts now face Pakistan on Friday, also in Christchurch, in the final of a series which is a tune-up for this month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Also Read
NZ vs BAN T20 Tri-Series Match 5 HIGHLIGHTS: New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 48 runs

Fresh from dispatching Pakistan in a nine-wicket victory on Tuesday, New Zealand put in another strong batting display to set Bangladesh a target of 208, but the visitors only managed 160-7.

New Zealand rested captain Kane Williamson as his side comfortably backed up Sunday’s eight-wicket win over Bangladesh to underline its World Cup credentials.

A third straight defeat means Bangladesh cannot reach the tri-series final and its match against Pakistan on Thursday is a dead-rubber.

New Zealand opener Conway smacked 64 off 40 balls and his partnership of 45 with Finn Allen, who went on 32 after a superb Yasir Ali catch, set the tone.

South African-born Phillips produced a man-of-the-match performance by firing 60 runs off 24 balls to drive New Zealand to 208 runs for the loss of just five wickets.

The Black Caps struck early with the ball when Adam Milne, back after an abdominal strain, clean-bowled Najmul Hossain Shanto, who managed 11 runs from 12 balls, in the fourth over.

Shanto’s opening partner Liton Das soon followed when caught off Martin Guptill from Michael Bracewell’s bowling to leave Bangladesh on 47-2.

Its captain Shakib Al Hasan offered the most resistance with 70 off 40 balls including eight fours.

He was finally out when he edged his attempted shot over the cover to New Zealand wicketkeeper Conway as the game slipped away from Bangladesh.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Ashwin on Ramiz Raja’s statement: India and Pakistan respect one another as oppositions

Shardul Thakur: ‘Not getting selected for T20 World Cup disappointing’

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us