New Zealand routs Pakistan, takes top spot in Test rankings

Kyle Jamieson took his second five-wicket haul of the match as New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test on Wednesday to sweep the series 2-0 and ensure it would top the world rankings for the first time.

The young paceman took 6 for 48 to add to his 5 for 69 from the first innings as the Black Caps dismissed the visiting team for 186 to seal an eighth straight home Test series triumph with victory inside four days at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

The victory also pushed the Black Caps firmly into contention for one of two berths in June’s inaugural World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

As much as Jamieson’s fine bowling, the win was built on the magnificent 238 skipper Kane Williamson scored in New Zealand’s only innings, which enabled the home team to declare on 659 for 6.

