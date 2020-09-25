New Zealand Cricket gets green light to host West Indies and Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has received the green light from its government to host international cricket during the coming summer, which comprises series against the West Indies and Pakistan, CEO David White said on Friday.

NZC had been working to implement bio-secure bubble, similar to the one the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) created successfully in the recently concluded season in order to resume international cricket in the country post the coronavirus-forced hiatus.

“NZC has received Government approval to proceed with plans to host international touring sides this summer, in line with prescribed health protocols and beginning with @windiescricket and @TheRealPCB” the BlackCaps wrote on their official Twitter handle.

The cricket board said the details of West Indies and Pakistan’s tours will be announced early next week. According to the current Future Tours programme (FTP), New Zealand is slated to host West Indies and Pakistan for a Test and T20 series each.