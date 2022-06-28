Cricket Cricket India to tour New Zealand for white-ball series after T20 World Cup The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year. PTI 28 June, 2022 10:32 IST India will then tour the West Indies for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and five T20Is in July-August in the run-up to the T20 World Cup. (FILE) - AP PTI 28 June, 2022 10:32 IST India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs after the World T20 in Australia, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Tuesday.The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year.READ | Bairstow, Root power England to series sweep of New Zealand "India will arrive in New Zealand at the conclusion of the world cup to play the BLACKCAPS in three T20s at Wellington, Tauranga and Napier, and three ODIs at Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch," NZC said in a release."The BLACKCAPS will then depart for the sub-continent for a tour of Pakistan and a short form series in India, before returning in early February to prepare for the two Tests against England – at Tauranga (D/N) and Wellington." India will be playing a rescheduled one-off fifth Test against England beginning on Friday, besides featuring in three T20Is and as many ODIs at the Old Blighty.In a jam-packed international schedule, New Zealand will also play a day-night Test against England, while six teams will be touring the country in the 2022-23 home summer.Besides India, the other touring teams include Pakistan, Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka men's teams, and Bangladesh women.READ | Dravid believes India is ready for 'one-off' Test against England One of the prominent features of the schedule is England's series opener at Bay Oval, starting February 16 – the first day-night Test in New Zealand since the BLACKCAPS defeated the same opposition by an innings at Eden Park in 2018.The New Zealand women's team, after competing at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and returning from their tour of the West Indies, will host Bangladesh in T20 and ODI series before departing in January for South Africa, where they will contest the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. New Zealand Men's Schedule:T20 tri-series v Bangladesh and Pakistan (2022)October 8: T20 v Pakistan; Hagley Oval, ChristchurchOctober 9: T20 v Bangladesh; Hagley Oval, ChristchurchOctober 11: T20 v Pakistan; Hagley Oval, ChristchurchOctober 12: T20 v Bangladesh; Hagley Oval, ChristchurchOctober 14: T20 tri-series final (if qualified); Hagley Oval, ChristchurchTour by India (2022)November 18: 1st T20; Sky Stadium, WellingtonNovember 20: 2nd T20; Bay Oval, Mount MaunganuiNovember 22: 3rd T20; McLean Park, NapierNovember 25: 1st ODI; Eden Park, AucklandNovember 27: 2nd ODI; Seddon Park, HamiltonNovember 30: 3rd ODI; Hagley Oval, ChristchurchTour by England (2023)February 16 – February 20, 1st Test; Bay Oval, Mount MaunganuiFebruary 24 – February 28, 2nd Test; Basin Reserve, WellingtonTour by Sri Lanka (2023)March 9 – March 13, 1st Test; Hagley Oval, ChristchurchMarch 17 – March 21, 2nd Test; Basin Reserve, WellingtonMarch 25: 1st ODI; Eden Park, AucklandMarch 28: 2nd ODI; Hagley Oval, ChristchurchMarch 31: 3rd ODI; Seddon Park, HamiltonApril 2: 1st T20; Eden Park, AucklandApril 5: 2nd T20; University of Otago Oval, DunedinApril 8: 3rd T20; John Davies Oval, QueenstownNew Zealand Women's ScheduleTour by Bangladesh (2022)December 2: 1st T20; Hagley Oval, ChristchurchDecember 4: 2nd T20; University of Otago Oval, DunedinDecember 7: 3rd T20; John Davies Oval, QueenstownDecember 11: 1st ODI; Basin Reserve, WellingtonDecember 14: 2nd ODI; McLean Park, NapierDecember 18: 3rd ODI; Seddon Park, Hamilton Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :