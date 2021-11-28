New Zealand disappointed at Will Young’s dismissal – Luke Ronchi

Will Young was late to review his ‘out’ dismissal late on Day Four by a second or less and had to walk back. He would have been given not-out if the review had been taken.

Although the batter took too long to make the signal to the umpire, it wasn’t clear that he was nudged by the umpire to make up his mind after 10 seconds had lapsed, as is the protocol. And had he been on time with his signal, the decision made on the field would have been reversed.

The ball had kept low and struck him low on the front pad when he prodded forward to defend a full delivery from R. Ashwin. The ball turned sharply enough to be missing the stumps, according to the ball tracker.

Luke Ronchi, the batting coach, admitted the situation was disappointing for the team.

“I haven't spoken to Young about the situation. Obviously from our point of view a bit disappointed about how it worked out,” Ronchi said after the contest.

“When we look up on the big screen with the timer, he [signalled] after the time ran out so I think that was sort of a bit of both sort of notions there. Obviously it’s a time in the game where you don't want to be losing wickets and it's quite tense and things like that, but [if] you look at our point of view, we’re a little bit disappointed, but then also you understand that he did actually teed up after the timer had finished,” he said.

The umpires in this Test haven’t been very accurate with their on-field calls: if the decision had to be overturned, it wouldn’t have been the first of the day and would have added to numerous other overturned verdicts made in the other days.

According to the ICC protocol: “The total time elapsed between the ball becoming dead and the review request being made shall be no more than 15 seconds. The only exception permitted shall be when an Umpire Review for Fair Catch or Bump Ball is required to answer an appeal for a caught decision, in which case either team is able to request a Player Review of that caught decision within 15 seconds of the decision being communicated.

"The bowler’s end umpire shall provide the relevant player with a prompt after 10 seconds if the request has not been made at that time and the player shall request the review immediately thereafter. If the on-field umpires believe that a request has not been made within the 15 second time limit, they shall decline the request for a Player Review.”