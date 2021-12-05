New Zealand needs to take it ball by ball on Day 4: Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel earned praises from the cricketing fraternity after guiding New Zealand to a draw in the first Test against India in Kanpur.

But as the visiting side fight for survival in the second Test in Mumbai, Ravindra believes it is important to keep the "intent high".

“We have lost a few wickets. We have to take it ball by ball and we have a very long road ahead. Hopefully we can build some partnerships and play ourselves in. Two of them (Daryl Mitchell and Henry Nicholls) showed us how to get it done and we will hope to build on it,” Ravindra said on Sunday.

The youngster scalped his maiden Test wicket as Shubman Gill offered short extra-cover a regulation catch. “Nice to get a few overs under my belt and get my first Test wicket. It was good fun,” he said.

The New Zealand team had a huddle as Gill walked back to the pavilion.

“It (the huddle after the wicket) was pretty funny because we thought he (Ajaz Patel) was going to take all 20. They congratulated me for taking my first wicket. That first wicket was very special,” he said.

Ravindra also had a word of praise for his team-mate Ajaz, who entered the record books on Saturday by claiming 10 wickets in an innings and picked up four more in India’s second innings to take his match tally to 14 – the best by an opposition bowler against India in Test cricket.

“I couldn’t be happier for Jazzy (Ajaz). He’s an incredible bloke and a great spinner. Taking 14 wickets is ludicrous. Each time we gave him the ball, we knew he was going to give us a result. Having him in the team is also helpful for me and the others in the team…”