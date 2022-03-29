Cricket Cricket Ton-up Young guides New Zealand to seven-wicket win over the Netherlands Young made 103 and combined with Henry Nicholls in a 162-run partnership for the second wicket which saw New Zealand surpass the Netherlands total of 202 in the 39th over. AP Mount Maunganui 29 March, 2022 15:18 IST Will Young and Tom Latham walk back to the dressing room after the convincing win over the Netherlands. - AFP AP Mount Maunganui 29 March, 2022 15:18 IST A century by Will Young helped guide New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over the Netherlands in the first of three one-day internationals on Tuesday.Young made 103 and combined with Henry Nicholls in a 162-run partnership for the second wicket which saw New Zealand surpass the Netherlands total of 202 in the 39th over. Nicholls made 57.Fast bowler Blair Tickner took 4-50 in his ODI debut to help New Zealand limit the Netherlands, which batted first after winning the toss.READ| SA vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Threadbare South Africa faces rejuvenated Bangladesh The Netherlands slipped to 45-5 before Michael Rippon and captain Pieter Seelaar put on 80 for the sixth wicket. Rippon made 67 and Seelaar 43.South Africa-born Rippon, who plays for Otago province in the New Zealand domestic competition, also took 2-32 from eight overs. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :