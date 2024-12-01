 />
NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: Latham rules out extra catching practice after England defeat

Latham dropped three chances himself as the game slipped through the host’s fingers, with the skipper describing the errors as “unfortunate.”

Published : Dec 01, 2024 10:49 IST , Christchurch - 1 MIN READ

New Zealand’s Tom Latham during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and England.
New Zealand's Tom Latham during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and England. | Photo Credit: AFP
New Zealand’s Tom Latham during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and England. | Photo Credit: AFP

Defeated New Zealand captain Tom Latham insisted on Sunday that his side did not need extra fielding practice, despite dropping eight catches in the first Test as England romped to an eight-wicket win.

Latham dropped three chances himself as the game slipped through the host’s fingers, with the skipper describing the errors as “unfortunate.” It allowed Harry Brook to star with 171 as England took a crucial lead of 151 on first innings.

Brook, Ben Stokes, Ben Duckett and Brydon Carse were all dropped and then added a combined 231 runs after their reprieves.

“To take some catches, myself included, things might have looked slightly different,” Latham said after his New Zealand side were brought crashing down to earth after the euphoria of their recent historic 3-0 series win in India.

ALSO READ | England beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in first Test, takes 1-0 lead

“Even though the result of the game does look quite big there are small margins in the game of cricket and unfortunately it did not fall right.”

Latham said there was no need for New Zealand to take special steps to rectify their fielding issues before the second Test begins in Wellington on Friday.

“I don’t think that’s something that requires work,” he said. “We try not to over-emphasise things. We know we need to be better and we’ll hopefully do that in Wellington.”

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment