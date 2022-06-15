NZ pacer Jamieson ruled out of third England Test with back injury

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson will miss the final Test against England and return home after picking up a back injury during the second match at Trent Bridge, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old walked off the field late on day three during England's first innings and played no part in its run chase on Tuesday as a Jonny Bairstow century powered the host to a five-wicket win for a 2-0 lead in the series.

"Jamieson will return home to New Zealand after an MRI scan revealed a stress-reaction to his lower left back," NZC said in a statement.

"Coach Gary Stead expected he would require four to six weeks of rest before beginning a rehabilitation program targeting a potential return to play in September or October."

Jamieson has been a key figure for the Black Caps, picking up 72 wickets in 16 matches since making his debut two years ago.

Blair Tickner, who is uncapped at Test level, has been called up as his replacement.

New Zealand's backup wicket-keeper Cam Fletcher has also been ruled out of the tour due to a hamstring strain, with Dane Cleaver coming into the squad.

The third Test gets underway at Headingley on June 23.