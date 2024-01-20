MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs PAK: Rachin Ravindra replaces Mitchell for final T20I against Pakistan

New Zealand has already taken a 4-0 lead in the five-match series and Mitchell would be rested as part of his workload management, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Saturday.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 11:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Rachin Ravindra in action.
File Photo: Rachin Ravindra in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Rachin Ravindra in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell will skip the final T20 International against Pakistan with fellow all-rounder Rachin Ravindra replacing him in the squad for Sunday’s match in Christchurch, the home side said.

New Zealand has already taken a 4-0 lead in the five-match series and Mitchell would be rested as part of his workload management, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Saturday.

Also read | Zaka Ashraf quits as interim head of Pakistan cricket

“Daryl is an important player for us across all three formats and ensuring he’s in the best place to perform in international cricket is vital,” coach Gary Stead said.

“Rachin is coming off a period of rest himself and will bring a valuable skill set to the group in this final match as he continues his return to cricket.”

Devon Conway missed Friday’s victory after testing positive for COVID-19. New Zealand will wait until Sunday morning before making a decision on whether to field him for the final T20.

Related Topics

New Zealand vs Pakistan

