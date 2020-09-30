Cricket Cricket New Zealand women ends 13-game losing streak vs Australia Amelia Kerr starred with both bat and ball for New Zealand women as she claimed two wickets and played finished the game unbeaten on 18. PTI 30 September, 2020 14:05 IST PTI 30 September, 2020 14:05 IST The New Zealand women’s cricket team ended a 13-game losing streak against world champion Australia with a five-wicket win in the third Twenty20 international on Wednesday.Amelia Kerr proved the difference, backing up from her 2-18 bowling performance that restricted Australia to 123 for 7 to later score an unbeaten 18 off 10 balls to clinch the result at Allan Border Field.Needing eight off the final over for victory, Kerr belted Megan Schutt for consecutive boundaries to steer New Zealand to 125-5 and victory with three balls to spare.ALSO READ| IPL 2020: Rashid Khan dedicates man of the match award to his late mother Australia won the opening two T20 matches to secure a 10th straight T20 series victory.Australia had won the past seven T20 and six one-day international matches against the White Ferns.The teams will open a three-match ODI series on Saturday, also in Brisbane. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos