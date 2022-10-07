Cricket

Daryl Mitchell in doubt for T20 World Cup with fractured finger

The 31-year-old has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 tri-series in Christchurch, also involving Pakistan and Bangladesh.

07 October, 2022 12:04 IST
Daryl Mitchell shot to prominence in the 2021 T20 World Cup semifinal, when his unbeaten 72 led New Zealand to victory against England. 

Daryl Mitchell shot to prominence in the 2021 T20 World Cup semifinal, when his unbeaten 72 led New Zealand to victory against England.

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is doubtful for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia after fracturing the little finger on his right hand, the team said on Friday.

A seam bowling, middle-order batter, Mitchell sustained the blow while batting in the nets, and his hand would remain in a cast for at least two weeks, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"It's a real shame for Daryl to suffer this injury on the eve of an exciting period of cricket for the side," coach Gary Stead said.

"Daryl's become a really important player to our T20 unit, and we're certainly going to miss his all-round skills and versatility in the tri-series.

"With our first game of the World Cup in just over two weeks, we need to take some to consider Daryl's recovery timeline and his potential involvement in the tournament."

New Zealand begins its World Cup campaign against champions Australia on October 22 in a repeat of the last year's final.

