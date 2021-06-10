New Zealand's Watling ruled out of second England Test with back injury

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman B.J. Watling has been ruled out of the second Test against England at Edgbaston after failing to overcome a sore back.

A statement from New Zealand Cricket said, "The injury has troubled Watling in the past and although it has improved in the past 24 hours, it hasn’t improved enough to be confident of him getting through a full Test behind the stumps."

Wellington Firebirds wicket-keeper batsman Tom Blundell will take the gloves.

Earlier, captain Kane Williamson was ruled out of the second and final Test against England at Edgbaston with a left elbow problem.

Kane Williamson out of second England Test, Tom Latham to lead New Zealand

Williamson, who captained New Zealand in last week's drawn first Test against England at Lord's, has been managing the injury since first missing matches in March.

"It's not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it's the right one," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He's had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he's been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery."