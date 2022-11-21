Nicholas Pooran steps down from West Indies white-ball captaincy after T20 World Cup debacle

Nicholas Pooran has stepped down as the white-ball captain of West Indies following the team’s debacle in the T20 World Cup. Under Pooran’s captaincy, the West Indies failed to make it to the Super-12 stage.

“This is not me giving up. I remain ambitious and still view the captaincy of West Indies cricket as an honour that is bestowed upon you,” Pooran said in the statement issued by Cricket West Indies.

“There is no doubt I remain fully committed to West Indies cricket and I look forward to providing my services as a senior player in a supportive role. By stepping down now as the West Indies white ball captain I believe it is in the best interests of the team and for me personally, as I need to concentrate on what I can deliver to the side as a player. I desperately want us to be successful and the most value I can give to the team is through fully focusing on the role of consistently scoring runs at crucial times.”