Cricket

Nick Knight on Shami: Seam position that leaves his hand is as good as anyone’s ever

Former England opener Nick Knight is looking forward to how the Indian pacers and their Australian counterparts would square off in the final of the World Test Championship final at The Oval next month.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
KOZHIKODE 14 May, 2023 21:04 IST
KOZHIKODE 14 May, 2023 21:04 IST
FILE PHOTO: Former England batter Nick Knight.

FILE PHOTO: Former England batter Nick Knight. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former England opener Nick Knight is looking forward to how the Indian pacers and their Australian counterparts would square off in the final of the World Test Championship final at The Oval next month.

As an England opener, Nick Knight faced some of the greatest pace bowlers of all time such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Glenn McGrath, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh and Allan Donald. He is glad that he didn’t have to face Mohammed Shami.

“The seam position that leaves Shami’s hand is as good as anyone’s ever, in the modern game,” said Knight, who played 17 Tests and 100 ODIs, in an interview to  Sportstar. 

Also Read
Pakistan Tests feature in Australian domestic cricket summer

“He has great control, and when there’s a little bit of movement off the surface, I can’t think of too many I would rather least face as a former opening batsman. He would be right up there with my top bowlers.”

Shami has been breathing fire in IPL 2023. He has been one of the key contributors in Gujarat Titans’ excellent show.

Jasprit Bumrah is other Indian pacer that has impressed Knight as much. “His injury is a massive blow to the Indian team,” he said.

“From my generation to how things are now with Indian cricket, the pace bowling has been one of the big, big changes. The pace bowlers, their numbers and the reserves of pace bowling... It has made a massive difference to India.”

Knight, who scored 3637 runs from 100 ODIs at an average of 40.41, is looking forward to how the Indian pacers and their Australian counterparts would square off in the final of the World Test Championship final at The Oval next month.

“It’s going to be an amazing game,” he said. “It would be a great atmosphere at The Oval, with two fantastic sides. It would be a great spectacle.”

He believes India and Australia are well matched. “I don’t think it’s easy for any side just to arrive in England and play one Test match,” he said. “I think that is particularly challenging because the conditions in England can be quite unique at times, although generally the surface at the Oval is a very good one.”

He likes the concept of the world championship for Test cricket. “Anything to try and promote Test match cricket is good and gets my vote,” he said. “We need to protect Test cricket.”

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

SRH vs LSG - Meek surrender by Sunrisers; Mankad - Pooran shine - match review, talking points

Slide shows

CSK vs MI in pictures, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Co. beat Rohit Sharma’s men by six wickets

CSK vs PBKS in pictures, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pips Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us