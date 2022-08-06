Cricket

The Hundred: Adam Lyth hits 51 as Superchargers overcome Originals

Lyth hit 51 off 30 deliveries to help Northern Superchargers beat Manchester Originals by six wickets at Old Trafford on Friday.

Team Sportstar
06 August, 2022 11:03 IST
Adam Lyth plays a stroke during his innings of 51 (30b) on Friday at Old Trafford.

Adam Lyth plays a stroke during his innings of 51 (30b) on Friday at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Adam Lyth shone with the bat to help Northern Superchargers beat Manchester Originals by six wickets at Old Trafford on Friday.

Lyth hit 51 (30b, 6x4, 1x6), Harry Brook struck an unbeaten 33 (19, 2x6), and David Willey, coming in to bat at No. 5, contributed 29 (21b, 1x4, 2x6) as the Superchargers chased down their target of 162 with six balls to spare. Fred Klaasen, Matt Parkinson, Andre Russell, and Ashton Turner picked up a wicket each.

The Hundred: Morgan, Ellis steer London Spirit to win

Earlier, Jos Buttler struck a half-century (59, 41b, 6x4, 1x6) and Wayne Madsen scored 43 (26b, 3x4, 1x6) to lay the foundation for the Originals after they were asked to bat. Russell (29 n.o., 20b, 3x6) and Paul Walter (23, 10b, 3x6) hit three sixes between them to provide the finishing touches. However, the total of 161 for 4 in 100 deliveries turned out to be insufficient

The Originals next play London Spirit on August 8, while the Superchargers next play Trent Rockets on August 9.

On Saturday, Trent Rockets take on Birmingham Phoenix.

Brief scores
Manchester Originals 161 for 4 in 100 deliveries (Buttler 59, Madsen 43, Willey 2 for 24) lose to Northern Superchargers 162 for 4 in 100 deliveries (Lyth 51, Brook 33 n.o., Willey 29) by six wickets

