The Hundred: Adam Lyth hits 51 as Superchargers overcome Originals

Adam Lyth shone with the bat to help Northern Superchargers beat Manchester Originals by six wickets at Old Trafford on Friday.

Lyth hit 51 (30b, 6x4, 1x6), Harry Brook struck an unbeaten 33 (19, 2x6), and David Willey, coming in to bat at No. 5, contributed 29 (21b, 1x4, 2x6) as the Superchargers chased down their target of 162 with six balls to spare. Fred Klaasen, Matt Parkinson, Andre Russell, and Ashton Turner picked up a wicket each.

Earlier, Jos Buttler struck a half-century (59, 41b, 6x4, 1x6) and Wayne Madsen scored 43 (26b, 3x4, 1x6) to lay the foundation for the Originals after they were asked to bat. Russell (29 n.o., 20b, 3x6) and Paul Walter (23, 10b, 3x6) hit three sixes between them to provide the finishing touches. However, the total of 161 for 4 in 100 deliveries turned out to be insufficient

The Originals next play London Spirit on August 8, while the Superchargers next play Trent Rockets on August 9.

On Saturday, Trent Rockets take on Birmingham Phoenix.