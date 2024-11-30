 />
NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: England dominates New Zealand through all-round show, remain on verge of victory

New Zealand was 155 for six at the close, ahead by just four runs and with only four wickets remaining. Daryl Mitchell was not out 31 with Nathan Smith on one.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 12:05 IST , Christchurch - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Chris Woakes runs down the wicket as he celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand batter Tom Blundell, right, during play on the third day of the first cricket test between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Chris Woakes runs down the wicket as he celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand batter Tom Blundell, right, during play on the third day of the first cricket test between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chris Woakes runs down the wicket as he celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand batter Tom Blundell, right, during play on the third day of the first cricket test between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

A sustained seam attack by Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse following a belligerent batting effort saw England on the verge of wrapping up the first Test at stumps on day three in Christchurch on Saturday.

New Zealand was 155 for six at the close, ahead by just four runs and with only four wickets remaining. Daryl Mitchell was not out 31 with Nathan Smith on one.

England made 499 in its first innings, an imposing 151-run lead, led by Harry Brook’s 171 and supported by 80 from captain Ben Stokes, 77 from Ollie Pope and spirited cameos of 48 and 33 from Gus Atkinson and Carse.

It was then the turn of England’s seamers as New Zealand’s salvage attempt faltered at the start with Tom Latham caught by Brook for one to give Woakes his first wicket in the third over.

AS IT HAPPENED: NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: New Zealand erases first-innings deficit but loses six wickets

Devon Conway was on eight when his attempt to pull Carse to the boundary was miscued to Atkinson at mid-on and New Zealand were tottering at 23-2.

Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra set about stitching the innings together as they put on 41 for the third wicket before Ravindra went for 24.

Carse celebrates taking the wicket of Ravindra during the third day of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
Carse celebrates taking the wicket of Ravindra during the third day of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Carse celebrates taking the wicket of Ravindra during the third day of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. | Photo Credit: AP

The left-hander could not resist pulling a short ball from Carse but failed to get on top of the bounce and was caught by Jacob Bethell waiting at mid-wicket.

Woakes returned to remove Williamson and Tom Blundell in successive balls to end the day with 39 for three.

Williamson, so often called upon to rescue his country, had been unruffled until on 61 -- his second half-century of the Test -- he missed a straight delivery and was trapped plumb in front of the stumps.

With his next ball, Woakes found the faintest edge of Blundell’s bat but he was denied a hat-trick by Glenn Phillips who pushed a short ball towards the covers.

Phillips progressed to 19 before he was given out lbw to a Carse delivery that nipped back into the batsman.

New Zealand sought a review but replays showed the ball was skimming the bails and the decision was the umpires call and Carse had 3-22.

MASTERFUL

England resumed the day at 319 for five and raced along at six an over before being all out after lunch.

A masterful Brook, who benefitted from five of the eight catches spilled by New Zealand, led England’s rescue after it was left reeling at 71 for four.

The only good news for New Zealand was that while it dropped two more catches on day three, it successfully held five.

Brook relished his lives. He smiled and looked to the heavens when Phillips spilled a chance on 147, having been dropped the previous day on 18, 41, 70 and 106.

Brook reacts after scoring a 150 runs during the third day of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
Brook reacts after scoring a 150 runs during the third day of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Brook reacts after scoring a 150 runs during the third day of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. | Photo Credit: AP

Four overs after his last reprieve, he brought up his 150 in imperious fashion, charging down the wicket at Tim Southee with the second new ball and driving him to the cover boundary.

But when New Zealand found a way to make catches stick, Brook’s innings, which included 15 fours and three sixes, came to an end.

ALSO READ: AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Chance for Boland to shine in Adelaide after injury woes keep Hazlewood out

A good length ball from Matt Henry found a faint outside edge and wicketkeeper Blundell grasped the opportunity.

The applause as Brook left the ground was as much for New Zealand holding a catch as it was for a magnificent innings.

Woakes (one) was out on the second ball he faced with Latham scooping up a low-level chance at second slip.

Smith ended Atkinson’s breezy innings with Phillips taking a smart catch at long leg.

Henry was the most successful New Zealand bowler with 4-84. Smith took 3-141.

