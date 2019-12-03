Cricket Cricket NZ vs Eng: Williamson, Taylor score centuries as second Test is drawn Centuries from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor helped New Zealand draw the second Test with England after bad weather stopped play in Hamilton. Dejan Kalinic 03 December, 2019 09:44 IST Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor added 213 runs for the third wicket at Hamilton. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 03 December, 2019 09:44 IST Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor scored centuries before the rain arrived as the second Test between New Zealand and England was drawn on Tuesday.Williamson (104) and Taylor (105) were unbeaten when the weather stopped play in the second session on day five at Seddon Park in Hamilton.The pair had put on 213 for the third wicket as the Black Caps got to 241-2 – a lead of 140 runs.England had its chances – Joe Denly dropped a simple catch in the opening session – but fell to a 1-0 series defeat.The flat Seddon Park pitch continued to offer little, but England did themselves no favours in their bid for an unlikely victory to begin day five.READ | Root's double century gives England 101-run lead over New ZealandWilliamson was dropped on 39, Ollie Pope unable to hold onto a regulation catch down leg side off Ben Stokes (0-58).Denly then put down an even easier chance when the New Zealand captain was on 62.Jofra Archer (0-27) was already celebrating as Williamson poked a soft shot to Denly at midwicket, but the simple chance was dropped.That was as close as England got to a wicket as Williamson reached his 21st Test century and Taylor his 19th after back-to-back sixes.Taylor also went past 7,000 Test runs, becoming the second New Zealander – after Stephen Fleming – to reach the milestone. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.